Alan Shearer is heading to South Shields

One of the greatest football players of all time is heading to South Tyneside.

Newcastle United legend and TV pundit Alan Shearer scored 283 league goals during his career -including 260 in the Premier League - making him the Premier League’s record goalscorer.

Shearer is heading to the Hedworth Hall, in Dean Road, South Shields,to meet fans and to host a sportsman dinner.

The 46-year-old who represented his country 63 times, scoring 30 goals, will be at the venue on Thursday April 27.

The night, compered by Graeme Foster and sponsored by Redline Taxis and Southerton Decorators, will give fans the chance to quiz the Gosforth born striker on his career.

There will also be an opportunity for people to have their photos taken with the former striker who has played for Southampton, Blackburn Rovers before finishing his career at Newcastle United.

Manager Carl Mowatt said: “We have been trying for the past 18-months to get Alan Shearer back at the Hedworth Hall and we are delighted to say we have been able to do it.

“We have had a number of sporting legends at the venue over the years including boxers Anthony Joshua and Sugar Ray Leonard and footballers Gazza and Kevin Keegan.

“Recently, we hosted an evening with Keith Gillespie which was also a huge success.”

Tickets for the event are still available priced from £50 and include a meal.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

For tickets contact the Hedworth Hall on 456 3112.