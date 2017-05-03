Alec’s eye captures stunning images in new book

The changing face of South Shields has been captured in a new book packed with 80 images.

Alec Jones has put together the work to chronicle new developments and capture much-loved scenes of the town.

Alec Jones has put together the new book, South Shields Through My Lens.

The 52-year-old and wife Diane Patrick, 61, run Alec Jones Photographic Services, while Alec also takes a digital photography group at St Michael’s Church in Westoe and is a committee member of South Shields Photographic Society.

The book, South Shields Through My Lens, follows on from a series of calendars which have been sent across the world.

The couple moved to South Shields in 2009 from Lancashire to be closer to Diane’s family, as she is from the town.

Alec said: “As a relative newcomer to South Shields and an enthusiastic photographer, I found the area inspirational and beautiful.

Many of the people who appreciate the images are no longer resident in the town but hold it deep in their hearts. Alec Jones

“Due to the differences brought about by changing weather, tides, sunrise and sunsets the vista is constantly changing and spurs me forward to capture and share the multitude of images before my eyes.

“Many of the people who appreciate the images are no longer resident in the town but hold it deep in their hearts.

“The book is about the pictures, but does contain snippets of information to support the images.

“It is neither a historical or geographical text, but a collection of images of some of the more iconic images of the town, both old and new.”

The Northern Lights above Souter Lighthouse by Alec Jones.

The book, as well information about the classes, is available from the business at 66 Imeary Street, by calling (0191) 456 2596 or email via alecjonesservices@yahoo.co.uk.

It is also on sale at The Shop at the Word; The Picture Framers and More, Westoe Road; Imeary Street Surgery, Hilltop Farm Tearooms in Lizard Lane; Little Haven Hotel and Forest Guest House, Ocean Road.

It is £9.95 plus any postage and packaging costs.

St Hilda's Church features in the book.