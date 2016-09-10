Anger after schoolgirl excluded from class for dying her hair purple

A mum has hit out at school bosses after her daughter was taken out of class - because of the colour of her hair.

Teachers at Boldon School saw red when Beverley Greenlay, 13, returned from the summer holidays with her hair dyed purple.

Boldon School headteacher Elizabeth Hayes says the school is happy to help Beverley return to her natural hair colour at its on-site salon.

They say that contravenes a school rule that only natural hair colour is allowed – and have offered to change the colour at the school’s own hair salon.

Beverley’s mum Rachael claims that she died her daughter’s hair in a bid to defy bullies.

She says she has been left angered by the way the school has dealt with the situation.

Rachael, of Trent Drive, Jarrow, said: “My daughter is very self-conscious about how she looks and I dyed her hair to make her feel better, which it did. She didn’t want to go back to school and face the bullies, but this gave her the confidence to do that.

“What has her hair colour got to do with her education? I find it ridiculous.”

Beverley has a natural hair colour of brown, which her mum says it has not been for several years.

Boldon School headteacher Elizabeth Hayes said: “Our school uniform policy is clear that only natural hair coloured is allowed.

“Details of the school uniform policy were sent out to parents in the spring and summer terms, there has been no change to the hair policy for over eight years.

“This is not just about uniform but also about the ‘hidden curriculum’ that we teach children so that they are fully equipped for the world of work when they leave us. It’s all about maintaining standards.

“We have offered to assist this young person to take her hair back to its natural colour free of charge at our on-site salon.

“If there are issues with individual students we deal with them in a calm way following school policies, and Boldon School is very proud of its excellent pastoral support where staff always deal promptly and sensitively with our young people.”

Beverley Greenlay had her hair dyed purple to increase her confidence, according to her mum Rachael.