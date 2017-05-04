Anger over rubbish dumped in back lane on South Tyneside estate

This is the mess residents living on a South Tyneside estate have to live with.

From mattresses, to broken chairs, to general rubbish, the debris can be found pouring out of a skip in the back lane of Hudson Street in Tyne Dock, South Shields.

The rubbish from the skip

Maureen Thorburn, whose home in Napier Street backs onto the mess, has complained about the situation for two years.

Council bosses have mow removed the rubbish and launched an investigation to try and find out who dumped it.

Mrs Thorburn, 63, says she has called the council numerous times to clear up the mess.

After the Gazette raised the problem with South Tyneside council yesterday, the mess was removed.

“It’s awful having to see it every day.” Maureen Thorburn

Mrs Thorburn said: “I have lived here for 36 years and never known anything like the mess which has been caused these last two years.

“The skip is used by one of the businesses and contractors, but it seems everyone just comes along and dumps their rubbish in it.

“It does not take long for it to overflow into the back lane.

“The skip was only emptied a few days ago and the mess was back again almost immediately.”

Chairs and white goods can be seen left along the lane.

She added: “It’s awful having to see it every day.

“I’ve called the coun cil waste disposal people a few times now and they have came out to clear it up, but it’s not a long term solution,”

Mrs Thorburn said she raised the issue with housing officials and council representatives, during an estate ‘walkabout’ at the start of the year and recently sent emails to her local councillor, Coun Ed Malcolm.

The mum-of two-added: “I just don’t know what else to do, it feels like nobody wants to know or sort the problem.

Bags of rubbish lined up.

“But it’s awful, in the past I’ve gone out there myself to try and sweep bits up.

“Surely someone can do something to help stop this once and for all.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the reoccurring problem of rubbish being illegally abandoned in this area.

“Our enforcement team is currently investigating the source of the materials discarded and our cleansing team has been on site today to tidy the back lane.

“We are working with ward members to tackle the issue and are in discussions with the business premises in question to help find a long term solution and prevent further incidents from happening. We are also contacting Ms Thorburn to highlight the action we are taking.

“We would like to reassure residents that we take the issue of flytipping extremely seriously. It is a criminal offence and we will prosecute anyone we can identify as being responsible.”

Rubbish pile up at the site

She added: “We thank the public for continuing to highlight incidents but would also appeal for people, if they can, to take details of any vehicles or the people involved.

“It is disgraceful that some people think they can use the borough as a dumping ground. It spoils the area, can be hazardous to the public and wildlife not to mention the burden it places on our extremely stretched resources.”

Coun Ed Malcolm