Anger over ‘shameful’ refusal of plans to build new dementia care home in South Shields estate

A decision to turn down the prospect of a dementia home being built on a South Tyneside housing estate has been slammed as ‘shameful’.

Care firm Crown Care had offered to buy a communal section of Westoe Crown Village, in South Shields, with a view to building a two-storey residential care home for people with dementia, and a sensory garden.

The directors of the estate said the offer of £25,000 made for the land - off Sea Winnings Way - which is valued at £4,000, was turned down after listening to residents’ concerns.

Readers commenting on the Gazette’s Facebook page have hit out at that decision.

Julez Rutter posted: “Disgrace. They should be ashamed of themselves. All those that have objected should hang their heads in shame.”

Kirsty Marie Luther wrote: “Think it’s shocking a plan has been axed because of objections.

“Not many care homes can offer specialist care for those with dementia.

“More funding is needed to help those who suffer this awful disease. It should have been welcomed with open arms.”

Joanne Welsh added: “As long as sufficient parking spaces are incorporated into the plans, I don’t see the problem with it.

“That is dead space which should be being used, in fact it’s an eyesore. And there’s a definite lack of quality care for dementia patients in the area.”

Linda Topping said: “Shameful. You never know when you may need a care home if you or a family member suffer from this awful disease.”

However, some of those commenting on the Gazette’s website took an opposite viewpoint.

MrMe78 posted: “The piece of land suggested for a 70 room facility is definitely unsuitable, due to the size of the site.

“Parking for staff, not to mention for visiting family and friends, would be non existent.

“Surely other more suitable locations would be available in South Shields.”

Chris Sales wrote: “I have lived on Westoe Crown for over 10 years now and have personal concerns about Alzheimers myself as several family members suffer.

“The main reason the residents have regarding the development are, as I understand the small area in relation to how many units are proposed.

“The car parking on the estate is at times already unbearable so worries are that visitors and staff would add to the congestion.

“Please do not judge the residents We are certainly a friendly and welcoming bunch.”

The plan could yet be resurrected, with Crown Care saying it is going to speak to families who would live next to the proposed care home.