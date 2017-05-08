Anniversary of procedure brings heartache to Bradley Lowery's family

Bradley Lowery's mum has told of the upset facing her family as she prepares to see her boy go through yet another procedure.

The five-year-old is due to under go surgery to remove his central line, which has been used to give him medicine through the plastic tube into his chest, and replace it with a port.

Bradley and his friend Millie as they decorated gingerbread during a visit to the caravan at the weekend.

Bradley was first diagnosed with neuroblastoma when he was 19-months-old and managed to beat the disease after gruelling treatment.

His parents Gemma and Carl, who live in Blackhall Colliery, were told it had returned last year, with the family informed by doctors before Christmas that despite more treatment, the cancer had spread.

Since then he has been involved in pioneering medication trials to give him as much time as possible, with a host of breaks and experiences lined up to give him and his family lots of good memories.

Today, his mum Gemma has posted via the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma: "Two years ago today my little hero was going down to theatre to get his central lines out so he could continue a normal childhood.

"At this point we never thought he would need another line, we were thinking positive our nightmare was over and the future was looking good.

"Two year on he is going back down to theatre to get his line removed and a port put in but for a very different reason.

"This time it is so we can make as many memories as possible without being restricted in what he can do.

"This is heartbreaking for us and something that we never thought we would have to deal with.

"I question why us? Why Brad?

"Why any innocent child every single day, life is cruel and unfair.

"However we are so very grateful we get a chance to make the memories as we have met so many parents in our journey that didn't get the chance.

"We are going through a really hard time but there are other people that are going through a harder time.

"So if you can take anything from this status please be thankful for what you have got and never be jealous of what you haven't."

This weekend, Bradley and his family spent time at a caravan near Northallerton, with the youngster decorating gingerbread biscuits with friend Millie during his stay.

Gemma said he had been suffering from pains in his legs and was tired.

Last week he underwent treatment in London, where his T cells were removed so they can be modified as part of a treatment trial.

He had begun to feel better after a few days of illness, but was unable to make it to the Hull City v Sunderland game as guest of honour because he was unwell.