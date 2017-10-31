Annual Diwali show celebrates 25 years of showcasing local talent

A night of music and dance awaits guests to the Customs House as the annual Diwali event take place.

Talent from South Tyneside and Sunderland will take to the stage on Friday to celebrate one of the most important festivals on the Hindu calender.

This year marks the silver anniversary of the showcase held annually to mark the festival of light.

Taking to the stage will be Ukulele players James Bassett, All Star Performers, Sarah Mcvey School of Dance, Hot Steppers, traditional Indian dance, as well as a number of singers.

Closing the event will be the Hindu Nari Sangh Bollywood Sanddancers.

Dancer Elaine Crompton said: “The atmosphere on the night each year is fantastic. Everyone who takes part really enjoy themselves - it’s just a great way to show the talent we have in South Tyneside but also the diverse community we also have.

“A lot of people who are performing on the night, do so because of their love of dance or singing and it’s something we hope to pass on to the audience when we invite them to join us in the final dance of the show.”

Throughout the night there will be a raffle and a sale of sarees , petticoats and tops.

Hindus celebrate Diwali in honour of the return of Lord Rama, his wife Sita and his brother Lakshmana from exile of 14 years after Rama defeated Ravana.

To honour the return of the trio from Lanka and to illuminate their path, villagers use lights to celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

The evening will end with an Indians meal.

The show starts at 7pm.

For tickets, priced £8, visit the Customs House or by calling 454 1234.