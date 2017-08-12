Annual memorial match set to honour popular South Tyneside footballer

A popular South Tyneside footballer is set to be remembered as an annual memorial match is played tomorrow.

Jamal Bouzid, 21, died in April 2011 from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (Sads), after collapsing in the street on his way home from a football match.

Jamal Bouzid was just 21 when he died in 2011.

Every year since then, an annual game has taken place in memory of football-loving Jamal, who played for Vets ReUnited and Shields United.

Friends and loved ones of Jamal will again come together tomorrow morning at the Harton and Westoe Miners’ Welfare Ground, in Low Lane, South Shields for the latest memorial mach.

This year’s Jamal Bouzid Memorial Trophy will be competed for by the Vets and Nook United, with the Riverside having taken on the Vets in recent years.

Vets goalkeeper Simon Parkin said: “Jamal lived at the Nook, and they are one of the oldest clubs in the South Shields Sunday League, and have a great pedigree in the local circuit.

We’re sure it’s going to be another great event and we invite everyone to come along, enjoy a good game of football and festivities after the match, and remember Jamal Simon Parkin

“We know that they will take the game seriously, and it should be a good occasion tomorrow.

“Once again, Jamal’s family, including his mother Dawn, will be watching from the sidelines.

“Dawn was also at our big cup final in April this year, cheering us on to our famous victory over the Shack as we won the Premier Division Cup.

“We’re sure it’s going to be another great event and we invite everyone to come along, enjoy a good game of football and festivities after the match, and remember Jamal.

“All of us still miss him and this is always a great event to honour his memory.”

Dawn will present the trophy to the victorious team after the match, before the players raise a toast to remember Jamal and celebrate his life.

The match will kick-off at 10.30am and all are welcome to attend.

A barbeque and entertainment will follow the football.