Annual South Tyneside Magic Festival is set to be spellbinding

Magic lovers are set to be dazzled by some of the world’s leading artists at three special performances.

The 14th annual South Tyneside International Magic Festival will take place from March 16 to 19 at the Customs House, and will feature public shows along with a three-day convention for magic professionals.

German award-winner Alana will perform in the 13th South Tyneside International Magic Festival.

Organised by South Tyneside Council and magician Steve Gore, a string of magicians from across the UK and US have already been confirmed, and more are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

The festival will open with a Family Magic Extravaganza on Thursday, March 16, at 6.30pm, where a number of children’s entertainers will be conjuring up an evening of fun for all the family.

Compere Kendrick will open the show with his own tricks and comedy, before making way for performers including family favourite Simon Hannah, Tony Junior and Steve Lucock and Snotty the rabbit.

This will be followed by two International Gala Shows on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18.

Both gala performances will be compered by Mark James, but will each feature different artists.

So far, Americans Mahdi Gilbert and Asi Wind are among those confirmed for the Friday, while Rob Zabrecky and Adam Wilber will feature on Saturday.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council with responsibility for culture and leisure, said the three public performances are always a very popular element of the festival.

He said: “The South Tyneside International Magic Festival is unique in the way it brings professionals and members of the public together in one magical weekend each spring.

“While much of the event is the convention side, people also get the opportunity to see some of these incredible magicians for themselves in the gala shows and the family event.

“This year we will be welcoming some of America’s finest magicians, who will be wowing audiences with their awe-inspiring tricks and illusions, and it will be a one-off opportunity to see all of these talented performers here in the North East.”

All three public shows will be held in the Customs House, with tickets starting from £8.

For more information, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/magicfestival and to buy tickets for the public shows, visit www.customshouse.co.uk or call the Box Office on 0191 454 1234.