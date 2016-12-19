Another Strictly Come Dancing star set to join Giovanni Pernice in South Shields show

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is set to be joined by another dancer from the hit BBC programme in his show in South Shields next year.

Giovanni will be partnered by four-time Italian Dance Champion and 2011 World Latin show-dance champion Luba Mushtuk – who performed as a professional group dancer on this year’s Strictly – on his UK tour.

The pair will bring their ‘Dance Is Life’ show to The Customs House, in Mill Dam, South Shields, on April 28.

It will start at 7.30pm, and full-price tickets are £28, while concessions can get in for £26 and VIP tickets cost £43.

To book a ticket, go to www.customshouse.co.uk or call 0191 454 1234.