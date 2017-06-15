Appeal after ashes of woman's late father are stolen in house burglary

Police have issued an appeal after the ashes of a woman's late father were stolen in a burglary

The burglary happened between 6.30pm on Friday, March 24 and 8.45pm on Wednesday, March 29, in Ravensworth Terrace in Jarrow.

A number of items were stolen, including a blue urn containing the ashes of the victim's father., iggy banks, china dolls, a laptop and cash.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for information.

Any witnesses should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 219 of 290317 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.