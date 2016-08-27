Appeal after cyclist is injured in collision with motorbike rider on A184

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a motorbike rider and cyclist.
The collision happened at 5.23pm on Friday on the westbound A184, junction with The Pastures, just after Testos Roundabout, near Boldon Colliery.
The cyclist, a woman, was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Officers are carrying out enquiries into the collision and are appealing for witnesses, in particular a dark coloured Audi that was in the area at the time.
Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 815 260816.
