A van was stolen from a street in broad daylight.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help after the white Ford Transit was taken from Revesby Street in Tyne Dock, South Shields, between noon and 12.45pm yesterday.

Its registration plate is ND10 NLO

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 455 241017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.