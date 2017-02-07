Appeal launched to find missing teenager

An appeal has been launched to find a teenager missing from her home.

Caitlin Thompson, 15, was last seen around midday on Monday, February 6.

Police are concerned for the welfare of the teenager from Benwell, Newcastle.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing white jeans with rips on the knees but could have changed into dark leggings. She had on a long coat with fur on the hood, black boots and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.