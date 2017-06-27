Archery open day hailed a success as more than 100 people turn out to have a go

An open day aimed at promoting a South Tyneside-based archery club was bang on target.

More than 100 people of all ages visited Brinkburn Community Centre where Whitburn Archers gave people the chance to try their hand at the sport.

The day was aimed at raising the club’s profile and was part of a national scheme run by Archery GB to boost the number of participants at local level.

Jan Thornton, beginners coordinator at the club, said: “The day went really well, we had a lot of interest from the people who came along and we have a list of those wanting to come onto our beginners course.

“We held a similar event last year, but this one has so far been the biggest in terms of turn out. It was fantastic. We had 12 coaches at the event and everyone was kept busy. It was brilliant.”

Whitburn Archers was set up in 2000 by the five founding members - Ken, Jared, and Jan Thornton, along with Barry and Paul Cutting.

Since then it has gone from strength to strength with the club now having both junior and senior sections. They also have a ‘fletchlings’ group for those under the age of eight.

Whitburn Archers has two level two coaches and three level one coaches.

Head Coach Abby Thornton has also shot for England and was instrumental in setting up one to one coaching techniques to members.

Archery sessions are held at Harton Technology College, St Mary’s Avenue (from mid-March to end of September) on: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays: 6pm – till dark.

From from mid-September to end of March the club moves indoors at Brinkburn CIO in Harton Lane. These sessions are held: Tuesdays: 7pm – 9pm; Fridays: 7pm – 10pm and Sundays: 9am – noon.

Sessions cost £5 for an hour’s coaching.

Archery has historically been used for hunting and combat. In modern times, it is mainly a competitive sport and recreational activity.

For more details contact Whitburn Archers by emailing beginnerswhitburnarchers@gmail.com