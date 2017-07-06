Armed police to patrol Durham Miners' Gala this weekend

Armed police will patrol this weekend's Durham Miners' Gala following recent terrorist incidents.

Durham Constabulary insist they are not responding to any specific threat "but to reassure those attending of the security measures we have in place".

Chief Superintendent Colin Williamson said: “Following the recent terrible events nationally and worldwide, Durham Constabulary has been reviewing its response to all ongoing public

events, including Durham Miners’ Gala.

“In conjunction with partners, such as Durham Miners’ Association, it has been agreed that there will be an increase in police staff at the event, both armed and unarmed.

“As a result, people may see an armed police presence at access points around the city, in the Market Place, North Road, Old Elvet around the Royal County Hotel area and in and around

the cathedral.

“These measures are not in response to any specific threat but are there to reassure members of the public of the security measures we have in place to help protect you and keep you

safe.

“We look forward to welcoming you on Saturday and hope everyone who attends the event has a fantastic day.”

The force's colleagues at Northumbria Police have operated a similar policy since recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London.