Armed robbers raid South Tyneside betting shop

Police are carrying out investigations following a robbery at a store in South Tyneside.

The incident happened at Ladbrokes in Hebburn earlier today.

At 1.30pm two men went in the Victoria Road East shop with a knife and stole a quantity of cash.

Two members of staff and a customer were in the store at the time, but thankfully no-one was injured in the robbery.

Enquiries and a search of the area are being carried out to locate the offenders.

Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 636 110916 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

