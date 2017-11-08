Army Cadets honour fallen heroes at Field of Remembrance opening

A team of army cadets from South Tyneside have paid tribute to servicemen and women who lost their lives in battle.

The group who train in Hebburn supported the British Legion during the official opening of the Field of Remembrance at Saltwell Park.

We not only need to remember the sacrifice of young servicemen and women in previous generations but support ex-service personnel today. Major Amanda Wardman

It is the only memorial of its kind in the Nort East.

During a special ceremony held on Saturday, the cadets joined their counterparts from Gateshead and Blaydon to pay their respects.

They were joined by ex-service personnel, families and civic dignitries who laid poppy crosses to remember the lives lost in battle.

A two minute silence was held in honour of fallen heroes.

A lone bugler sounded the Last Post, the Exhortation was read and artillery rounds fired.

All the fields are open during daylight hours.

Major Amanda Wardman said: “We are happy to support the British Legion. Cadets will be at ceremonies across the area and assisting with Poppy Selling.

“We not only need to remember the sacrifice of young servicemen and women in previous generations but support ex-service personnel today.

“The British Legion, along with other charities, is actively supporting ex-service personel today”

The cadets will be supporting Armistice Events on Saturday and Remembrance Sunday in South Tyneside.

Hebburn Army Cadets are based at the TA Centre in Victoria Road West and on Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm.

The Army Cadets give young people the chance to experience a range of activities.

For details visit armycadets.com/county/durham-acf