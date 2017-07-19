Army cadets put skills to test at summer camp

Have your say

Army cadets from across South Tyneside put their training skills to the test in an annual summer camp.

The teenagers were amongst more than 100 cadets from across the region who headed to Barnard Castle and Catterick to take part in a series of challenges and expeditions.

Several cadets completed their Bronze Practice Expedition, while more experienced cadets used their soldering skills to plan and carry out ambushes.

Major Wardman said: “The Cadets have had great fun. Not only did that develop their skills but they made new friends.

“Too many young people are missing out on the challenges and adventures that could transform their lives. Joining the Army Cadets can change that.

“We give young people – from all walks of life – access to fun, friendship, action and adventure.”

The Army Cadets aim to challenge young people to learn more, do more and try more.

They work to boost their confidence and to become more independent.

Durham Army Cadet Force caters for those aged between 12 and 18-years-old.

It is one of the country’s largest voluntary youth organisations and traces its history back to 1859.

For more information on the Army Cadets and the opportunities it brings, visit armycadets.com/county/durham-acf