Arrest after man's body found in wheelie bin in North East street

A man has been arrested after a body was found in a wheelie bin.
A report expressing concern for a man in a back lane in Northbourne Street, Gateshead, was received yesterday afternoon.
Policed attended and found a body in a wheelie bin.
Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the man and speak to his next of kin.
Police are treating the death as suspicious.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
A cordon is still in place and extra officers are on patrol in the area to carry out enquiries and speak to any concerned members of the public.
Anyone with any information that may help police should contact police on 101 quoting log 594 01/03/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
