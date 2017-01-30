Arrest made as car crash claims life of man

A man is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision left another man dead.

Police say at 8.15pm yesterday, a silver coloured Seat Leon was travelling north on Kingsway, on the Team Valley Trading Estate, Gateshead, when, for reasons yet to be established, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the mini roundabout at the junction of Tenth Avenue West.

Police and paramedics attended and a 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He received treatment however sadly died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

A section of the road was closed for around seven hours for collision investigation to take place.

Further enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1008 29/01/17.