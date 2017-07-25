Asda withdraws own-brand newborn nappies after baby suffers 'chemical reaction'

Asda has withdrawn an own-brand nappy for newborn babies from sale after a father claimed his son suffered a "chemical reaction" to the product.

Jordan Bartliff posted pictures on Facebook showing his premature baby's red and irritated skin.

He said the youngster, who was born five weeks early, had been wearing the nappies for three weeks without any problem, but that the reaction to the nappy had left him needing oxygen.

Mr Bartliff warned other parents to be vigilant, adding that he thinks it may be a "bad batch" of the Little Angels newborn nappies.

On Saturday Mr Bartliff wrote: "So Saturday yesterday morning has to be the worst day of our lives so far. We opened a fresh pack of newborn little angels to put on the baby, we go to change the nappy an hour later, and these pictures are the results.

"It looks like a chemical reaction, as been confirmed by the hospital, as he's been wearing the same nappies for 3 weeks prior to this (sic), with no problems whatsoever."

Asda said it had withdrawn the product from sale as a precaution.

Lizzy Massey, vice president of own brand at Asda said: "Our hearts go out to the Bartliff family and hope their baby son makes a full recovery soon.

"We're in touch with his dad and have collected the nappies so that we can test them along with others in the batch."

She added: "We take our responsibility to parents most seriously and as a precaution we have decided to remove our Little Angels newborn nappies from sale until we know why this happened."