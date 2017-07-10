Assault investigation launched after injured man is found lying in road

A man was taken to hospital after he was found lying in the road.

Police were called to Finchale Road in Hebburn at around midnight last night after the 36-year-old was found.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle for treatment to minor injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing by Northumbria Police and officers are treating the incident, which happened near to the Campbell Park Road end of the street, as an assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1361 of July 9 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.