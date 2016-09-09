Autism is no barrier for South Tyneside students

A group of people with autism are showing their disability is no barrier to learning after being presented with course certificates.

Scott Poole, Craig Howey, Hilary Morgan, Fari Farazendah and Gemma Myers are some of the students who have completed their level one in business administration.

“For one of our students Hilary, to be able to go to work and earning her own money, it has helped to give her even more independence.” Sarah Farrell

The group were all students at AutismAble – which is based at the Custom Space, South Shields – with four of them going into employment.

Others have enrolled into further studies and are now working towards their level two qualification in business administration.

Sarah Farrell, who runs the group, said: “It’s not just about the skills that they have learned in the work place, it’s about helping to build their confidence and self belief. The rapport they have had with each other throughout the course has been great to see.

“For one of our students, Hilary, to be able to go to work and earning her own money, has helped to give her even more independence.”

Hilary has been offered an apprentice with AutismAble in classroom support and admin tasks while Michael White and Andrew Porrelli have moved onto traineeships at The Vault in Gateshead.

Miss Farrell added: “We are currently working with people with disabilities supporting them in a classroom situation or in a care environment. It is just one of a number of pathways we offer at AutismAble.

Courses are full time and are designed for those aged between 16 and 24 years old.

Anyone interested in finding out more about courses email info@autismable.com or call 07508312735.