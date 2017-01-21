Autistic boy left devastated as £500 Christmas present bike is stolen

Heartless thieves have stolen an autistic boy’s dream bike – just weeks after he received it as a Christmas present.

Callum Harrison, 16, was left “absolutely gutted” when his £500 Voodoo Hoodoo bike was taken last week week.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which took place between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It had been locked in the garden shed of his Jarrow home overnight, but when the former Park View School pupil woke up on Wednesday morning, he noticed it had gone.

Mum Hayley Harrison had saved up for months so she could afford the present for her son, who suffers from Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and has special educational needs.

She said: “Callum had felt frightened and isolated before getting the bike.

To have had the bike stolen is devastating Hayley Harrison

“He loved going out on it to meet his friends.

“He’s absolutely gutted.

“Since becoming a teenager, this has been his first decent bike.

“He has always had hand-me-downs from people, but I saved up for this from August.

“To have had it stolen is devastating.”

Callum had been using the bike the night before it was stolen, and locked it up in the shed.

Miss Harrison added: “It was well secured, but they broke through all the locks.

“We got up at 7am and noticed the shed doors were open.

“When Callum went out to have a look, he realised his bike had gone.

“My bike had been pushed to one side and they had taken his.

“Nobody heard a thing but I just hope the bike can be returned.

“It was Callum’s big Christmas present and we just want it back.”

Callum also had a bike stolen when he was aged eight, when thieves snatched it after he left it in the back garden of his home. On that occasion, it was eventually replaced by police.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Police are carrying out enquiries after a bike was stolen in the Primrose Estate area of Jarrow.

“The bike was stolen between 11.30pm on Tuesday, January 17 and 8.10am on Wednesday, January 18.

“The bike is a blue Voodoo Hoodoo bike with a white mud guard.

“Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 180 200117, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”