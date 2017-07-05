Award hopes for South Tyneside-based anti-bullying group

An anti-bullying organisation in South Tyneside has been shortlisted for a national award.

South Tyneside Against Bullying is one of a number of groups to be invited to travel to Liverpool to celebrate the best of British diversity.

If with sheer luck we win this award then it will be a testament to the work of our whole team. Callum Carr

The organisation, founded by Callum Carr, is up for the chance of scooping the Community Organisation Award.

South Tyneside Against Bullying is a non-profit making anti bullying organisation which helps teenagers and children of all ages who are being bullied or who have experienced bullying.

Mr Carr said “It is an absolute honour to have been shortlisted out of 22,000 people and organisations from across the UK for this prestigious national award.

“We will attend the awards night not with the intention of winning this award but with the intention to celebrate the excellent achievements of grass-root communities that tackle issues in today’s society, If with sheer luck we win this award then it will be a testament to the work of our whole team”

The awards ceremony will take place at the Anglican Cathedral, Liverpool, on September 8.

Paul Sesay, Founder and CEO of The National Diversity Awards said “I am so proud to be able to witness the journeys of some of the most inspiring role models this country has to offer.

“Each year I am overwhelmed with the quality and quantity of nominations, and those shortlisted should know how privileged I am to share your stories with the nation”

The National Diversity Awards celebrates the achievements of grass- root communities tackling the issues in today’s society.