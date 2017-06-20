Award-winning writers coming to South Shields for festival

Award-winning writers are hoping to inspire stars of the future when a festival comes to South Tyneside this week.

The inagural WRITE festival is being held at The Word, National Centre for the Written Word, at Market Place, South Shields, from tomorrow until Sunday.

Playwright Michael Chaplin is among those who will be present.

The event will see writers, including Sunday Times number one bestseller Mark Billingham, crime novellist Chris Brookmyre, stand-up poet Kate Fox, comedian Jason Cook and playwright Michael Chaplin, visit The Word.

There will be a series of creative writing sessions, workshops, performances, storytelling, songwriting, poetry slams and more during the festival.

Coun Alan Kerr, deputy leader of South Tyneside Council, with special responsibility for culture and leisure, said: “WRITE Festival is a culmination of everything that The Word has to offer through its programme of high quality exhibitions, events and workshops.

“We hope that the WRITE Festival will ignite people’s imaginations and creativity as well as foster the writing talent of the future.

“With five days of unmissable events taking place, we hope that as many people as possible from across South Tyneside and beyond will not only help us to make our first WRITE Festival a huge success but come and explore the wonderful features of our iconic new building, The Word.”

For full details of events or to book tickets, visit www.theworduk.org/write or pick up a leaflet from local libraries, community centres and cultural attractions.

The event has been organised by South Tyneside Council with support from Arts Council England.