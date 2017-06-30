Bad weather suspends Shields Ferry service

The continuing bout of bad weather has affected the South Shields ferry service today, with commuters advised to use replacement buses.

Nexus, the operator of the Shields Ferry service, announced that the dense fog has meant ferries operating between South Shields and North Shields are unable to run.

A Nexus spokesman said that a replacement bus service linking the two ferry landings will be in operation until the fog clears.

A spokesman said: "We have suspended the service due to the dense fog on the river which leaves unable to operate the service.

"Replacement buses have been ordered, linking the two ferry landings via the Tyne Tunnel.

"We will be keeping a close eye on the weather conditions and if they improve and the fog clears we will look to operate the ferry again today."

The buses run on the hour and on the half hour from each ferry landing. But Nexus is advising passengers that although the times of the buses are the normal ferry times from North Shields, they are not the same as the normal ferry times from South Shields.

This is because the replacement bus service takes longer than the ferry to travel between the two landings.

From South Shields the buses depart from the bus stop on Ferry Street, outside the BT building, stop number 42S32.

From North Shields the buses depart from the bus stop on North Quay at the end of the ferry landing, stop number 41080.

Unfortunately, bikes are not allowed on these buses.

Nexus suggest cyclists use the Tyne Tunnel bike shuttle instead – it’s in operation whilst the Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels are closed for refurbishment.

These shuttle buses depart every 30 minutes from the pedestrian tunnel entrances on Tyne Street, Jarrow, and from Tyne View Terrace, Howdon.