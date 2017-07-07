Bag fund boosts South Shields garden project

Shoppers at a South Tyneside store have helped a group of residents to bag a grant to enable them to achieve their gardening dream.

A residents’ group based at Bulmer House - a sheltered housing scheme - has been raising funds via raffles and fayres, towards the creation of a sensory garden.

Now their dream has become a reality after shoppers at Tesco voted the scheme the most deserving project - through the store’s Bags of Help scheme.

A total of £5,000 has been awarded to the group to help them build their garden.

Derek Malcolm, Manager of Bulmer House, said: “We’re very thankful for the generosity of Tesco for their scheme and their customers for purchasing bags and voting for this vision.

“The sensory garden will replace the current patio area of the garden, which is underused, and there will be raised beds housing perennial plants which will stimulate peoples’ senses through colour, scent and texture.

“The prime aim of the garden is to engage residents of Bulmer House and the surrounding properties in a space which will increase participation and hopefully improve the quality of lives of residents, particularly those who are too frail to travel any great distance.

“Now we have the funding in place, we’re hoping to complete the project within 12 months, or earlier if possible.”

Bags for Help is a scheme set up by Tesco to support communities in the areas where it has stores.

The scheme, which is administered by the Groundworks charity, is funded by the sale of 5p carrier bags.