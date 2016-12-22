Ban on sugary drink sales in North East hospitals - have your say on plans

Health bosses are asking patients to have their say on plans to cut the sales of sugary drinks sold on NHS premises.

NHS England is asking patients and the public across the North East to have their say in a consultation on an outright ban, as well as alternative measures to reduce sales of sugary-drinks.

Supporters of the plans say it will improve the health of patients and families visiting hospital, as well as the well-being of hospital staff.

Obesity has been found to be the most significant self-reported health problem among NHS staff, with almost 700,000 NHS staff estimated to be overweight or obese.

NHS England said rising rates of obesityare not only bad for personal health, but also affect sickness absence and the NHS’s ability to give patients credible and effective advice about their health.

Dr Jonathan Slade, medical director for NHS England Cumbria and the North East, said: “Our hospitals receive heavy footfall from the communities of which they are a part, and the food and drinks sold in them send a powerful message to the public about healthy diet.”

“We live in a time of rising obesity, type 2 diabetes and child dental decay, it’s time for the NHS to practice what we preach.

“People are encouraged to have their say by filling in the online consultation at https://www.engage.england.nhs.uk/consultation/sugary-drinks/ before 18 January 2017”