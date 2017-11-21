Band ready for debut album launch after pressing pause on recording

A band from South Tyneside is staging a launch to celebrate their first album - after returning to pick up where they left off four years ago.

The Union Choir started working on the tracks in 2013, but have put the finishing touches to it following a break.

To mark its completion, the South Shields-based band will play a free gig this Friday.

The Ghosts in the Room was produced alongside James Mottershed at The CustomSpace in the town and mixed by band member Martin Trollope, with the artwork created by fellow Sanddancer Richard Milburn, showing a silhouette of Marine Park’s bandstand.

The group was first started as a studio project by Jon Melvin and Grant Lagan in 2009 - with Martin and four others drafted in as regular members alongside a host of supporting musicians.

Jon said: “We’re really proud of the album.

The front cover of The Ghosts in the Room, designed by Richard Milburn.

“It was worked on in a pretty unconventional way as the band went on hiatus half way through the recording process in 2013, and we didn’t revisit the files until last year.

“It immediately felt right to in the studio working on things again, and the time spent away from it helped us be pretty brutally honest with what worked and what didn’t.

“Because of that we feel we’ve captured the songs at their best.

“I’m excited for the gig, but equally a bit terrified purely because it’s been so long since we’ve been on stage.

“The rehearsals sound great, and we’re thrilled to have Trev Gibb, NIXE and Slow Decades joining us at the launch.”

Copies of the album will be available to buy at the gig for £5, with the doors at Cluny 2 in Ouseburn, Newcastle, open from 7pm.

The Ghosts in the Room will be available via www.theunionchoir1.bandcamp.com from Saturday.