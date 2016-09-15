Bank aims to provide funding boost to South Shields charity

A group which supports children and young people with special needs is celebrating after being chosen as a major bank’s charity partner.

The KAYAKS beat thousands of nominations to become one of the 460 charities from across the UK which will receive support from the TSB throughout the year.

“Being chosen as the branch’s charity partner did come as a real shock to us and We would like to thank whoever it was who nominated us.” Kimberly Elliott

The group based at Mortimer Community Centre in Reading Road, South Shields, provides support to children and young people with a range of special needs as well as their families.

The new partnership will see staff at the branch in South Shields host and take part in fundraising events with monies raised going towards the charity helping to boost the group’s funds.

Fundraiser Kimberly Elliott said: “We had no idea we had been nominated until we received a message from the bank to say we had been chosen to be their charity of the year.

“We’ve already been into the branch and held a tombola. The staff are really lovely and really supportive of our charity. We are really looking forward to working with them throughout the year.”

Mrs Elliott added: “Over the past year the number of families we are supporting has increased and we don’t get government funding so this kind of support is really valuable to groups like ours.

“Funding is extremely tight everywhere at the moment but groups like ours can’t rely on just fundraising alone to help us continue to deliver the services we do for families, so it is amazing to have the support of TSB.

“Being chosen as the branch’s charity partner did come as a real shock to us and We would like to thank whoever it was who nominated us and also TSB for choosing us.”

As well as providing activities for youngsters, the group also provides a support network for parents offering guidance, advice, information and friendship.

The KAYAKS meet every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at Mortimer Community Association, Reading Road, South Shields.