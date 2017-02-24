Bar does its bit for Bradley Lowery with fundraising night

A bar will raise a glass to Bradley Lowery’s fund as it adds its support to his campaign.

Das Wunderbar, in South Shields, is to hold a collection in support of the five-year-old, who is terminally ill with cancer.

Bradley Lowery when he appeared as mascot for Sunderland AFC.

The Sunderland AFC fan has undergone scans this week, which have found that while treatment has helped reduce some of his tumours, another one has been found at the base of his back.

He has been undergoing antibody therapy in the hope he will have as much time as possible, after doctors found chemotherapy had not halted the progress of his neuroblastoma.

It has returned after he beat it once before, with cash raised through a community campaign helping to fund the pioneering drugs he has been given since Christmas.

One piece of good news for the five-year-old is that he will be a mascot for Sunderland’s visit to Everton tomorrow.

The bierkeller, on the ground floor of Dusk nightclub in Mile End Road, aims to gather as much cash as possible from tomorrow night’s event.

It will feature Auf Weidersehn Set, an oompah band, which has appeared at German-themed celebrations across the country, and the Gunter Ortzen show.

Benches can be reserved for the night, with money raised and collections to be made to boost Bradley’s appeal.

The business is run by fellow Sunderland fan Steve Pybus and Steve Turnbull.

Rob Orton, who leads the Gunter Ortzen show and as a DJ regularly entertains visitors to the venue, said: “The owners are quite close to a number of charities, and something about Bradley touched their hearts.

“We want to get as much money as we can so we want to make sure lots of people add their support to Bradley.

“Steve Pybus is a big Sunderland fan, so that’s also why he’s thought about doing something for Bradley.”

The bar, which serves steins of beer, German food and allows dancing on tables, opened last month in the former Ranch House Bar, in Coston Drive.

Doors open at 8.30pm