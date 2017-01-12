Bar sends staff on sunny holiday after winning Shields Gazette Pub of the Year

Bar staff are celebrating a brilliant bonus after helping their pub scoop our Pub of the Year title – five days in the sun.

Four workers at Hogarths in South Shields will be jetting off to Palma Nova in Majorca after they won an extra special prize from their boss Martin Wood.

He has already treated his team to a night out to celebrate the award, which was won by the Mile End Road venue after it was voted the top pub in the borough by Gazette readers.

He decided the staff should be given an even bigger well done, which is when he came up with the idea of putting together a second way to congratulate them on their efforts.

From the 24 members of staff at the gin palace, he chose Rebecca Longstaff for her good sales, Amy Burton for her high customer service standards, and Chloe Grant and Beth Ingham as they were deemed employees of the month.

The bar is one of 10 Hogarths, which are all run by Amber Taverns across the country, with Martin the owner of that business in the franchise.

Martin, who took over the pub more than a year ago, said: “They were over the moon and it’s not something that they’ve been offered in any other job and it’s a little bit different.

“We were absolutely buzzing to get the accolade.

“They all work really hard and it was great when that was recognised.”

The festive night out put on for the staff was made possible thanks to a team from one of the other Hogarths who covered that evening’s shift.

The colleagues enjoyed a drink in South Shields before they headed up to Newcastle to continue the party.