Basic first aid skills taught to youngsters at a Cleadon Nursery

A group of youngsters at a South Tyneside Nursery have become mini first aiders after learning the basic skills needed to save a person’s life.

Children as young as three have taken part in an interactive workshop at the Busy Bees Nursery in Front Street, Cleadon.

First Aid traing with Flat Stan manikin at Busy Bees Nursery. Busy Bees trainer Brit Goddard with Oscar, 3.

The session, run by trainer Brit Goddard, aims to teach youngsters basic skills in First Aid.

Using the Flat Stan manikin, pupils from three to five years old, learned what to do if someone they come across stops breathing, bandage techniques and how to treat burns during the hour-long session.

They were also taught the importance of shouting for help and dialling 999 in an emergency.

Brit said: “Some of the children were only three years old, but it is still amazing how much they take in.

Some of the children were only three years old, but it is still amazing how much they take in. Brit Goddard

“They learn to shout for help and how to dial 999 in an emergency.

“It is really important for everyone to know basic first aid, even those as young as three, as everyone can make a difference just by picking up the phone and being able to dial 999 and ask for help.”

The workshop is being carried out and available throughout the Busy Bees Nurseries in the area.

First Aid traing with Flat Stan manikin at Busy Bees Nursery. Busy Bees trainer Brit Goddard with Oscar, 3.