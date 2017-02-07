Become pals with pens at new artists’ workshops

A pair of artists have their pens poised - ready to show others how to create letters of note.

Graham Hodgson, who runs Hawthorn Arts, in Westoe Road, South Shields, is teaming up with calligrapher Angela Reed following the success of a fully-booked masterclass she hosted on the skill in November.

Calligrapher Angela Reed and artist Graham Hodgson outside Hawthorn Arts in South Shields.

Her workshop will see students complete a quote which can then be followed by Graham showing guests how to create an illuminated - or decorative - letter, which can be used to start the written piece.

Graham, a portrait artist who already runs a series of classes, said: “I’m very excited about it because I don’t know if it’s been done in the past, where people can be shown to do both.

“People who have already signed up are really looking forward to it and interested in doing the calligraphy and also about how they can add a bit of colour to their work.”

Angela offers a calligraphy service for weddings and other special events and takes bespoke commissions through Creative Calligraphy, which launched in 2014.

She first started running workshops through the Cultural Spring, which aims to get more people involved in the arts across areas of South Tyneside and Sunderland, and has been approached about running them elsewhere since.

She said: “Calligraphy is the art of beautiful writing and it is a wonderful skill to have.

“The workshops are ideal for beginners, as we’ll be starting with the basics, from writing with a calligraphy pen and ruling up guidelines to creating a simple calligraphy alphabet.

“You don’t have to have neat handwriting either, which is a question I get asked a lot.”

Those who take Graham’s lesson will use pencil and watercolours to design a letter, which can then be added to their quote set out during Angela’s event.

Angela’s session will be held on Saturday, February 18, from 10.30am to 1.30pm, with Graham’s to be followed up the following Saturday at the same times.

The workshops cost £20 each or £35 if booked together.

Graham is also planning to run life drawing classes soon to add to his regular arts classes.

They are held at 1pm to 3pm on Mondays, 4.30pm to 6.30pm on Wednesdays, 7pm to 9pm on Thursday and 10am to noon on Fridays.

For more information, contact Creative Calligraphy on 07956 148 937 or Hawthorn Arts on 07498 502 409, or find their business pages on Facebook.