Beltin’ result... how Twitter reacted to South Shields Wembley cup win

Mariners fans have taken to social media to speak of their jubilation after South Shields lifted the FA Vase Trophy at Wembley.

Up to 15,000 fans made the trip to the capital for the unforgetable occasion while many more watched the stunning 4-0 victory on TV.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck, who was at the match, said on Twitter: “Beltin result! @SouthShieldsFC well done #proud #NonLeagueFinalsDay#UTM.”

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg tweeted: “Congratulations to South Shields FC. Did the North East proud!! It just shows how strong the Northern League is!!”

Daily Mirror associate editor, who as there, said on Twitter: “The Mighty Mariners! @SouthShieldsFC are the 2017 FA Vase winners, beating Cleethorpe 4-0 at Wembley. Fantastico”.

Fan Johnny Pullarp posted: “@SouthShieldsFC well done fully deserved

Paul Henderson‏ tweeted: “Well done @SouthShieldsFC #FAVase champions 4-0. 13,000 fans in Wembley, absolutely brilliant. You did us all proud. Up the Mariners #UTM.”

Consett AFC said: “Congratulations to all at @SouthShieldsFC from all at Consett AFC.”

Gary Whalen, a TV sports producer, said: “Congratulations @SouthShieldsFC #champions @AllFAVase winners! Brilliant performance in front of 14,000 #mariners #howaythelads.”

Hebburn North Councillor Adam Ellison said: “‏Congratulations to @SouthShieldsFC on winning the FA Vase. Doing #South Shields and #SouthTyneside proud.”

Rebecca Miller‏ tweeted: “Couldn’t be more proud @SouthShieldsFC! 4-0! What a win - well deserved! Enjoy every second #FAVase #proudsandancer #NorthEast.”

Girl group Little Mix, whose members Jade Thirlwall Perrie Edwards from from South Tyneside, said on Twitter before the game: “Best of luck to @SouthShieldsFC today at Wembley! ♥️xjadex.”