Bereaved families from South Tyneside take part in adventure weekend

Bereaved families faced their fears in an action-packed weekend aimed at supporting those who have lost loved ones.

Six families were put through their paces for two days as they tried kayaking, a zip wire ride, high rope climbs and obstacle courses at a weekend bonding session.

Letters were sent to loved ones in a campfire session

The weekend was organised by bereavement support group The Cruse Crew and saw youngsters also send letters to heaven to their loved ones in an emotional camp fire session.

Director Laura Nisbet said: “Everyone had a great time and gave 110% to all the activities, pushing themselves to do things well out of their comfort zone.

“It was great to see the kids bonding and rallying round each, cheering each other on in the activities and being there for each other when there were tears as they remembered their loved ones.

“All the activities and sessions in the world won’t replace their loved one that has died, but having a group like this lets them know they aren’t on their own and there are people who understand how they are feeling.”

Jasmine Calvert taking on the zip wire

She added: “It’s also a great support network for the adults too.

“All instructors at PGL were great including Lee our group leader who couldn’t do enough to help us.”

The trip was funded through fundraising activities and donations and took place at Caythorpe Court Adventure Centre in Lincolnshire run by PGL.

The Cruse Crew based at Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare in Low Lane, South Shields, provides a support network for bereaved families through drop-in sessions, activities, social events and fundraising.

Nadine Dhifi attempts the all aboard challange

For more information on the Cruse Crew visit www.crusecrew.co.uk

The girls take time out

Thomas Leggett takes on the high ropes challenge

Scarlett Calvert completes the high ropes challenge