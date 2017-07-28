Big Local has a new home at Jarrow Hub

A group which is aiming to improve part of South Tyneside with the help of a £1m grant has opened the doors to its new base.

Big Local Jarrow has moved into Jarrow Hub, in Cambrian Way, to make its team more accessible to the community.

Big Local, which was launched by the Big Lottery Fund, aims to support communities to come together to make the areas where they live a better place with £1m of funding over 10 years.

Anne Corrigan, Big Local Central Jarrow coordinator, said “The project has had huge success in uniting the community to get behind events and activities that have a local impact here in Jarrow.

“Over the last three years a total of 51 small grants have been allocated with a total funding of £25,000.

“We hope by moving to the hub and having a more central hub for the community we will be able to help more local people over the coming years.

The new base was opened by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Olive Punchion and the Mayoress, Mary French.

Coun Punchion said “Big Local is a fantastic resource for the local community and I would encourage residents, community groups or business in central Jarrow to visit the base and see how the team can help them make a difference in Jarrow.”

For details on Big Local Jarrowcall 428 1144 or email anne.corrigan@groundwork.org.uk