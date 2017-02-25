Big Pink Dress charity champ to walk Sunderland 10k course

Charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews has unveiled his latest red-and-white frock as he prepares to take on the Sunderland 10k - ahead of the actual race date.

The fundraiser, better known as the Big Pink Dress man, has taken a break from his favourite colour to dress in Sunderland AFC colours in honour of the popular Wearside event.

Colin Burgin-Plews competing in the London Marathon.

As usual the dedicated dad, from West Harton, South Shields, will be raising funds for Breast Cancer Now - but will have to walk the 10K circuit on March 19 - before the race on May 7 - due to injury.

He said: “I’m having an ankle operation on March 30 so will have to take it easy. I have trying to get it done for some time but it kept getting put back.

“In the meantime I signed up for loads of races. Some I’ll have to miss but I was determined to do the one in Sunderland, so I decided to do the course early.”

He added: “A couple of years ago, in the London Marathon I tripped on the front of the dress and broke two toes. Since then ankle has just been getting worse and worse.

Colin Burgin-Plews.

“After the operation they said it could be anything from six weeks to six months before I can run again.

“I am a bit gutted I’m going to miss the actual 10k. I had finished making the Sunderland dress and hit my £500 fundraising target. I also hate letting people down.

“A couple of people said ‘why don’t you walk the course beforehand in the dress’ and I though ‘Why not”

The 48-year-old, who is a regular face at events like the Great North Run, will take on the Sunderland course at 10.30am on Sunday, March 19, where he will set off from Keel Square and walk the course.

He added: “I have made a red and white dress which is the exact replica of the football strip. On the day around 15 people have said they will walk with me wearing Sunderland tops.

Colin is hoping he won’t be out of running action for long and says he is also planning an “epic” fundraising challenge next year. “I am making 22 dresses as part of a challenge which will see me running to every premier football ground in the country,” he said. “It will be a course of 1,000 miles and in each leg of the journey I will be wearing a different dress in the football club’s colours.”

To donate to the appeal visit: www.justgiving.com/bigsafcdress

