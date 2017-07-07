Big Pink Dress charity champion to scale back commitments to spend more time with family

Colourful charity champion Colin Burgin-Plews is set to scale back on his gruelling schedule – as he puts his family first.

Colin – better known as the Big Pink Dress – has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the last three years for Breast Cancer Now.

Colin Burgin-Plews with running legend Paula Radcliffe at a preview event for the Sunderland 10k and half marathon.

His incredible charity efforts, including completing events such as the London Marathon and Great North Run in the eye-catching dress, will continue.

But Colin, 49, of South Shields, says he is planning to reduce some of his other commitments in order to spend more time with wife Cath and son Ollie, 18.

He said: “I need to cut it back a bit. I’m doing things every single week, and I don’t seem to be getting any family time at all.

“It’s also costing me a fortune, paying for travel and outfits.”

He added: “I’m going to continue doing all of the big events and raising as much money and awareness as I can that way, but I won’t be able to say ‘yes’ to everything that is asked of me any more.”

Colin says he will honour all of his current commitments before scaling his efforts back.

The chef first started fundraising in September 2014 after a friend was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Among the events he will appear at in the coming weeks are the Great North 10k Run, Sunderland Pride and the Great North Run.

Mr Burgin-Plews has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.

As much as he ‘loves’ all of the other commitments, though, he feels the time has come to scale them back.

He added: “I love doing it, and raising the money and awareness, but I need to scale it back.

“My wife and son must come first.

“Ollie went for a trial week at Sunderland University recently, and it really hit home how much I missed him being in the house.

Colin Burgin-Plews in the dress he wore at last year's Great North Run, depicting the flag of every country represented in the race.

“I don’t spend enough time with him because I’m always out of the house with the charity commitments.

“It takes a lot of travelling and organisation to commit to as many events as I do, but there’s only so much I can do, because there’s only me.

“It’s not like a charity where other people can share the workload.

“It’s getting a little bit too much at the moment, and I’m not saying this is going to be forever, but I need to cut it back a bit.”