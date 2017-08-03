Big Pink Dress fundraiser get set to hold next charity event

South Tyneside’s legendary Big Pink Dress fundraiser is getting set to put on his latest frock when he hosts a family fun day for Breast Cancer Now.

Colin Burgin-Plews is hoping as many people as possible will turn out to the Big Pink Fun Day event he has organised on Thursday, August 10, at Westoe Rugby Club, on Wood Terrace, South Shields.

Big Pink Dress fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm and feature birds of prey, bouncy castles, stalls, food and children’s sports.

Explaining his reasons behind his fundraising the 49-year-old said: “A dear friend of my wife was sadly diagnosed with breast cancer and it was such an awful feeling knowing there was nothing I could really do to ease her pain in any way.

“It was then I decided to do my upmost best to help the great charity that is Breast Cancer Now and campaign against this awful disease.”

He added: “My goal is to raise as much awareness and cash as possible in order to help Breast Cancer Now to find a cure and help more women out there battling this awful disease.

Colin Burgin-Plews has been involved in many events for cancer charity Breast Cancer Now. He was even the offical starter of the Sunderland City 10k and half marathon this year.

“This is where the Big Pink Dress was born.”

Colin has raised thousands for several charities over the years with his over-sized gowns as his trademark look

The dad from West Harton, South Shields, has taken part in numerous events for the charity in various Big Pink Dresses, including the Great North Run.

Earlier this year he started the Siglion Sunderland City 10k run and has been known to hold events including Big Pink Dress fashion shows and a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Over the last three years the dad-of-one has raised about £50,000 for the charity by making and wearing the flamboyant dresses to such events.

Tickets for the fun day cost £3 per child and £1 per adult.

They can be purchased from the following locations; Excitabal-loon, 25 Beach Road, NE33 2QA; Tiny Tinks, 24 Beach Road, NE33 2QA; Amazon Hair, 92 Fowler Street, NE33 1PD; Cappuccino Kids, Sea Winnings Way, NE33 3PE; Manhattan By Lisa, 3 Ellison Street, Jarrow, NE31 1BP.