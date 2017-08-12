Biker in serious condition after colliding with van on a South Shields road

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being involved in a collision on a South Tyneside road.

The biker was travelling along the Coast Road in South Shields at about 9.55am, today they collided with a van.

The rider was airlifted to hospital with what is believed to be serious but not life threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101. Callers are asked to quote reference number 411 12/08/17.