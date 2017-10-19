Birthday boy Graeme is happy to keep it local as business turns five

Graeme Jordan is celebrating a special landmark – his business turning five years old.

STO Consulting was set up in 36-year-old Graeme’s former home on the banks of the Tyne, in South Shields, and has now expanded to three locations in the North East.

Graeme Jordan

The marketing strategist says: “I can’t believe it has been five years already.

“Seeing my business grow and expand across the North East makes me proud of all the hard work and hours I’ve put in.

“I remember writing my first client proposal overlooking the River Tyne and feeling so content and hopeful for what the future might bring.

“And now after five years, each contract win still feels just as good and it is amazing to see how far the business has come.

I just cannot believe how time flies when you do something you love. Graeme Jordan

“I also believe that it’s really important to build the business on trust and honesty, which I sometimes think is as rare in parts of the business community as decent fish and chips outside of South Shields.”

Even with the growth across the region, Graeme remains keen to spend as much time as possible in his home town and support South Tyneside businesses wherever possible.

As well as utilising the creative services of a Shields-based video production company (Unified Media), he helped a local commercial cleaning business to improve its strategic direction.

Olga Mironova, Managing Director of MMCS Commercial Cleaning, says about the marketing strategy workshops run by Graeme: “They are entertaining, informative and most importantly relevant.”

Mr Jordan has recently expanded his consultancy services to Middlesbrough and will be looking after businesses in Teesside from his office in Commerce House.

“STO Consulting is growing more successful every year and it is gratifying to be able to help local businesses thrive,” said Graeme.

“With years of experience helping various other businesses succeed, it is nice to find the time and celebrate the growth of my own.

“I am also a huge believer in contributing to the local economy – hence I will be celebrating in a local pub with my team.”