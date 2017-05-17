Birthday message from brave Bradley Lowery

Bradley Lowery has sent a video birthday message to well-wishers from his hospital bed.

The Blackhall youngster spent his sixth birthday in hospital as part of his fight against childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

Bradley Lowery

He had a tea party in hospital with family members, before a party in his home village on Friday, which Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will attend.

A message on the Bradley Lowery's Facebook page said: "Bradley not been feeling the best today but he still made the most of his tea party at the play room even though he was on his bed.

"He has a little message for all you lovely people that have wished him a happy birthday."