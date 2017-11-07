Birthday surprise for Ellis as police visit helps light up his party

A seven-year-old's dream came true after the boys and girls in blue joined in his birthday celebration.

Northumbria Police helped make make the day extra special for Ellis Hardy when they made a surprise visit to the party.

Members of Harton Neighbourhood Policing Team were delighted to make Ellis's birthday party extra special.

The schoolboy, who lives in South Shields, had a police-themed event at the Travelling Man in Boldon to mark his milestone.

Before his party, Ellis’s dad Keith got in contact with the Harton Neighbourhood Policing Team to say it would make his birthday if officers could call in.

Not wanting to let the little boy down, members turned up to the gathering on Saturday to make his birthday wish come true.

They even bought him a birthday card and gift to make the day truly special.

Ellis Hardy was able to sit in one of Northumbria Police's cars with its lights on as part of the visit.

Keith, said: “Ellis absolutely loves everything about the police and has been talking for the past four years about joining the police when he is older.

"He’s not been great with his health lately and we really wanted to do something that would cheer him up.

“I honestly didn’t think the officers would be able to make it so it was a great surprise on Saturday when they turned up.

"Ellis was over the moon and hasn’t stop smiling since, it was a fantastic boost for all of us.

The team were happy to meet Ellis Hardy as they joined in his seventh birthday party.

“His friends were excited too but also quite jealous I think, especially when he got to sit in the police car.

“It was a fantastic day and will certainly be a birthday Ellis will remember; we’re not sure how we’re going to be able to top this next year.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Julie Beattie said: “We were delighted to surprise Ellis on his birthday, it was an absolute honour to meet him and wish him happy birthday and make his day even more special.”