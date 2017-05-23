Bishop of Durham condemns 'wanton attack on innocent and vulnerable' in Manchester

The North East's top cleric has condemned the explosion in Manchester which killed 22 people, including children.

Some 59 people were also injured when the blast caused by an improvised explosive device carried by the attacker detonated at the Manchester Arena, where American singer Ariana Grande had been performing.



Two young people from South Shields, Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford, remain missing.

Speaking this morning, The Rt Revd Paul Butler, Bishop of Durham, said: "The events in Manchester last night are a wanton attack on innocent and vulnerable people.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected and particularly for those from the North East who had travelled across for what they expected to be simply a great night out.”