Blogger from South Tyneside up for national award

A South Tyneside blogger is in line for a national award.

Nyomi Winter has been shortlisted in the UK Blog Awards for her blog Nomipalony. She only started writing in 2016, and is one of eight finalists in the parenting category.

Nyomi said: “I write my blog to help myself as I find it cathartic, and to help others – whether that’s by sharing experiences I think others will identify with or just trying to amuse my readers. It means so much to be a finalist in the UK Blog Awards.

“I’m a pretty new small blogger so I didn’t expect to be shortlisted, and I’m really proud to be representing the North East at the awards.”

Nyomi will find out if she has been crowned the winner at the awards event in London on April 21.