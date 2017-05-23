Blood donors asked to keep appointments in aftermath of Manchester attack

The NHS's blood donation service has said it is helping all those in need following last night's suicide attack at a pop concert.

But the service has urged people who were due to visit one of its sessions to keep their appointment, especially those with the blood group O negative.

It follows on from the suicide bomb attack at the end of the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, which has claimed 22 lives and left 59 hurt.

In a tweet, the service said: "We have all the blood required at present. Please be mindful of sharing inaccurate messages during this difficult time."

The service issued a statement which said: "We are responding to last night's tragic incident in Manchester.

"Our thoughts are with the people affected by this tragic incident.

The service's site lists upcoming sessions where people can donate.

"We do have all the blood required for hospital patients at this present time.

"If you have an appointment to give blood in the next few days, please do your best to keep it, particularly if you are blood group O negative."

It has said its phone lines are very busy and has asked people to try again later.

A list of sessions due to be held in our area can be found via https://www.blood.co.uk/

The site also lists details of how to become a donor, the process involved and what to expect at at session.