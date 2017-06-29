Bogus caller warning over 'fake' police officers

Residents are being warned about bogus callers after reports of 'fake' police officers knocking on doors.

On Tuesday Northumbria Police received a report that men had knocked on the door of a property in Hebburn and claimed to be police officers.

And in a second incident, a man had called at an address in South Shields and duped his way into the property by claiming to be a window cleaner.

After the man had left the occupant noticed money was missing.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.

Officers are urging residents to be vigilant to people who call at their home unannounced.

Acting Inspector Chris Walker said: "If in any doubt we would urge residents to close the door on anyone who calls at the door announced.

"Genuine callers will carry identification and will not mind waiting - or coming back another time - while the authenticity of this is checked.

"Many of these callers prey on people who are elderly or vulnerable and we would urge anyone with elderly or vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to remind them to be on the guard.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incidents and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 390 of 270617 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.